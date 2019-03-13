Campbell schools going solar

CAMPBELL

Campbell School District is working to cut its facility costs and carbon footprint by partnering with a solar power company.

The district will lease about 10 acres to a yet-to-be-selected solar power company.



The parcels being leased are 2.46 acres on Penhale Avenue, 2.96 acres on Reed Avenue, a 2.65-acre section of the elementary and middle school’s land and 1.93 acres of the Campbell Memorial High School practice field.

Solar panels will be installed on the land.

The district has spent the last six months working with Guaranteed Clean Energy out of Dublin, Ohio, which helps public entities effectively partner with sustainability companies.

