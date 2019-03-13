Browns trade for WR Beckham

— The NFL has announced that the Browns have acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Giants will receive a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and safety Jabril Peppers in exchange for Beckham.

Return to Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for complete detals.