Browns trade for WR Beckham
CLEVELAND — The NFL has announced that the Browns have acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Giants will receive a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and safety Jabril Peppers in exchange for Beckham.
Return to Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for complete detals.
