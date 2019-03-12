Agenda Wednesday
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting to discuss personnel, 9 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Coitsville Township trustees, work study meeting at 4:30 p.m.; public trustee meeting, 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Crestview school board, special meeting, 5 p.m., high-school conference room; regular meeting, 7 p.m., middle-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Eagle Joint Fire District, board meeting, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.
Jackson-Milton Local Schools, special board meeting to approve design builder qualifications, 5 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lowellville school board, executive board meeting, 5:30 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mathews school board, work session, 6:30 p.m., 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.
South Range Local Schools, special executive session to review teacher negotiation options, 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meeting, 5:45 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.
Trumbull County Health District, advisory council meeting, 7 p.m., commissioners’ hearing room, 5th floor, 160 High St. NW, Warren.
Warren City Council, caucus, 5:15 p.m.; council meeting, 6 p.m., 141 South St. SE.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
