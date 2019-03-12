YSU women lose hoops nailbiter 55-53
DETROIT — Youngstown State University Lady Penguins, under Coach John Barnes, fell to Green Bay Phoenix in tournament action this afternoon at the Horizon League Tournament semifinal game 55-53.
