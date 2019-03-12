YSU falls to Green Bay in Horizon League semis
Youngstown State missed two chances to steal a win against Horizon League powerhouse Green Bay on Monday in a 55-53 loss in Detroit.
Sarah Cash missed a layup and Melinda Trimmer missed a runner inside the final 30 seconds.
Alison Smolinski made six 3-pointers in an 18-point performance. Five of those 3s came in the third quarter.
Frankie Wurtz scored 13 points to lead Green Bay.
YSU (22-9) awaits a bid from either the WNIT or WBI.
