YSU depending on 3-pointers against Green Bay

Youngstown State did not hit a 2-point basket until the final 39 seconds of the first half as the Penguins trail the Green Bay Phoenix, 27-21, at halftime in the Horizon League semifinals on Monday.

McKenah Peters hit two 3-pointers and got a basket plus one to lead the Penguins with nine points. YSU is 6 for 19 from 3-point range.

Frankie Wurtz and Meghan Pingel each have six points to lead Green Bay.