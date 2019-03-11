YSU depending on 3-pointers against Green Bay
Youngstown State did not hit a 2-point basket until the final 39 seconds of the first half as the Penguins trail the Green Bay Phoenix, 27-21, at halftime in the Horizon League semifinals on Monday.
McKenah Peters hit two 3-pointers and got a basket plus one to lead the Penguins with nine points. YSU is 6 for 19 from 3-point range.
Frankie Wurtz and Meghan Pingel each have six points to lead Green Bay.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.