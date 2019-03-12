Youngstown council expected to approve budget March 20

YOUNGSTOWN

City council is expected to approve the 2019 budget March 20.

Council met Monday with Kyle Miasek, interim finance director, to discuss the proposed $163.9 million budget.

It was the fourth public meeting Miasek and city council have had to talk about the proposal.

Miasek and council have been able to reduce a $2.2 million shortfall in the proposed $32.7 million general-fund budget.

While that projected deficit was eliminated, Councilman Nate Pinkard, D-3rd, said Monday that he’s concerned about the city’s long-term financial future.

“When are we going to have serious talks about increasing revenue because we’re going to have to make serious cuts next year?” he asked.

Miasek said Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is looking at hiring an outside firm to help the city with economic development to generate more money.

