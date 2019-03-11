Nick’s Kids Fund raises money to pay off school lunch debts

Money collected used to pay off lunch debts for students

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Nick Rucci quickly became a fixture in the lunchroom at West Boulevard Elementary when he started volunteering as a lunch aide two years ago.

“He was mainly with the kindergarten students, and he was this big burly guy. They would hold his hand. It was adorable to watch him walk them down the hallway,” said his daughter, Lisa, who is a reading specialist at West.

Nick couldn’t stand to see students unable to pay for a hot lunch.

Boardman students can charge up to two lunches, and receive an alternate lunch until they pay their accounts in full.

“They have to just get a peanut butter sandwich or a jelly sandwich. So it’s not that hot lunch they heard on the announcements,” Lisa said.

Nick started bringing a little bit of cash to school and paying off students’ lunch debts.

“He would do it sneaky. He didn’t want them to know he was the one doing it,” said Lisa.

When Nick died unexpectedly in January 2018, Lisa, her sister and her mom created Nick’s Kids Fund in lieu of flowers.

The fund collects money to pay off lunch debts for students at West Boulevard Elementary.

This school year, the fund paid off 116 accounts, totaling more than $600.

As businesses close throughout the Valley, falling on hard times is not uncommon, and money for school lunches can be overlooked.

“Look at what’s happened to GM. Families can be fine, and then something unexpected happens, and all of a sudden they’re in a situation where it’s difficult,” said district communications coordinator Amy Radinovic.

The fund is a perfect legacy for a guy like Nick.

Nick was a volunteer firefighter in Struthers for 20 years, and he was known by his family as someone you could always count on.

“He was a big guy with a big heart. Everyone knew him as the big guy, and he had a heart to match,” Lisa said.

Principal Alphonse Cervello added, “He was like a father figure to more than just the kids.”

People who want to donate to the fund can write a check to West Boulevard Elementary and note “Nick’s Kids Fund” in the memo.