US Rep. Tim Ryan: Trump budget is 'nonstarter'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said President Donald Trump’s budget proposal is “a nonstarter,” and “is dead on arrival.”

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said: “At a time when we should be funding programs that work for the American people, the president continues to push for a vanity project that most Americans don’t want and experts say we don’t need. This administration continues to run up the deficit – adding over $2 trillion to our record-breaking $22 trillion national debt – thanks to unpaid-for tax cuts for the wealthy. Yet President Trump has the audacity to ask taxpayers to give him $8.6 billion for his ineffective, unnecessary wall.”

Ryan added: “On top of that, President Trump’s budget attacks the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid, and makes extreme cuts to agriculture, education, workforce development, environmental protections, and health and human services, to name a few. It also targets transportation BUILD grants that are helping Youngstown and Akron transform our communities. The president has zero focus on the needs of everyday Americans."