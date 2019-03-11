State Rep. Manning proposes bill to post vaccine exemptions
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Don Manning introduced legislation today requiring schools to post vaccine exemptions the same way they’re required to list state-mandated vaccine requirements.
“This legislation does nothing to change the vaccine requirements or exemptions that exist under current law,” said Manning of New Middletown, R-59th. “It simply provides parents with the options that are available when making medical decisions for their children.”
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.