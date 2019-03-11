Scheduled guests Tuesday on the Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk Radio

YOUNGSTOWN — Dr. Frank Beck, program director for the general practice dental-residency program at Mercy Health, will discuss the medical consequences of poor oral health such as the connection between gum disease and dementia, is a scheduled guest on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast on Vindy.com and Vindy Talk Radio from 8 a.m. to noon today.

Other guests are Dr. Elena Rossi, neonatologist at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Paula Norris Mestayer, author of “Addiction: Dark Night of the Soul/NAD+ the Light of Hope.”