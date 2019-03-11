Scheduled guests Tuesday on the Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk Radio


March 11, 2019 at 2:47p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Dr. Frank Beck, program director for the general practice dental-residency program at Mercy Health, will discuss the medical consequences of poor oral health such as the connection between gum disease and dementia, is a scheduled guest on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast on Vindy.com and Vindy Talk Radio from 8 a.m. to noon today.

Other guests are Dr. Elena Rossi, neonatologist at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Paula Norris Mestayer, author of “Addiction: Dark Night of the Soul/NAD+ the Light of Hope.”

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000