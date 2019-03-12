Raises proposed for Girard officials

GIRARD

Legislation was proposed by city council Monday to raise the salaries of the mayor, law director, auditor and service director effective in 2020.

Also proposed is raising the salary of the Girard Municipal Court prosecutor’s secretary.

The amounts will be up for discussion, but Mayor James Melfi said generally council will reflect on pay increases in the union contracts and keep pace for the administration. The city’s financial status plays a role as well, Melfi said.

Councilman John Moliterno proposed raising the pay for council members to meet the minimum pay that qualifies public employees for the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System.

