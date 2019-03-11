Public meeting on tobacco-purchase age is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City Health District will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Covelli Centre community room to discuss a proposed ordinance to raise the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21 in the city.

Called Tobacco 21, the proposed law would not prohibit those under 21 from smoking, but it would ban sales to anyone under 21 of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping.

Sixteen cities in Ohio have already adopted the policy.