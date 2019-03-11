Police: Car fleeing Ohio police hits bus, killing 2 in car

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a car fleeing a police traffic stop has crashed into a regional transit bus, killing two people in the car and injuring seven others.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kyren Wright, 18, of Dayton, and an unidentified teenager died and the car’s driver was critically injured after the crash around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.

Authorities said the Greater Dayton RTA bus driver and the five passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said in a statement that the bus driver and the passengers “are expected to be OK.”

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said the car crashed while trying to run a red light. The investigation is continuing.