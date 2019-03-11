Police: Car fleeing Ohio police hits bus, killing 2 in car
TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a car fleeing a police traffic stop has crashed into a regional transit bus, killing two people in the car and injuring seven others.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kyren Wright, 18, of Dayton, and an unidentified teenager died and the car’s driver was critically injured after the crash around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.
Authorities said the Greater Dayton RTA bus driver and the five passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said in a statement that the bus driver and the passengers “are expected to be OK.”
Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said the car crashed while trying to run a red light. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.