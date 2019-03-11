Philly will pay $495,000 for death of woman hit by police car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $495,000 to the estate of a woman who died after she was hit by a police cruiser in a city park two years ago.

Michelle Kolk, 40, died a week after she was hit on April 18, 2017, by a police car backing up. Philly.com reports the city Law Department confirmed the settlement Friday, but declined to comment further.

The settlement results from a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in common pleas court in January 2018 against the city. A police investigator determined in 2017 that the officer driving the car had not seen Kolk behind his car.

A police spokesman said Friday the Accident Investigation District had determined no criminal charges were warranted.