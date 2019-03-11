Philly will pay $495,000 for death of woman hit by police car
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $495,000 to the estate of a woman who died after she was hit by a police cruiser in a city park two years ago.
Michelle Kolk, 40, died a week after she was hit on April 18, 2017, by a police car backing up. Philly.com reports the city Law Department confirmed the settlement Friday, but declined to comment further.
The settlement results from a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in common pleas court in January 2018 against the city. A police investigator determined in 2017 that the officer driving the car had not seen Kolk behind his car.
A police spokesman said Friday the Accident Investigation District had determined no criminal charges were warranted.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.