METRO DIGEST | Crime watch meeting

No power after crash

BOARDMAN

Hundreds of Ohio Edison customers in Boardman and Canfield were left without power after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Sunday at the corner of Shields Road and Glenwood Avenue.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, some 1,200 Edison customers in Boardman and another 340 in Canfield lost power.

Crime-watch meeting

POLAND

Beaver Township Police Department will have a crime-watch meeting at 7 p.m. March 26 at Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road.

Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court will be the guest speaker.

Local crime statistics will be discussed.

Kindergarten fair

STRUTHERS

Struthers Elementary School, 520 Ninth St., will host its fourth “Roaring into Kindergarten Fair” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for incoming kindergartners and their parents.

This fair is designed to help new students with their transition into kindergarten. Students will be able to meet the principals, take a tour of kindergarten classrooms, have a story read to them, ride on the school bus and much more.

The event will also include typical kindergarten activities, as well as physical activities, and a raffle to win prizes donated by the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Conference meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The next planning meeting for the My Brother’s Keeper All Male Youth Conference will be at 5 p.m. March 18 at Ohio Valley Adult/Teen Challenge, 1319 Florence Ave.

Dinner will be served at the meeting.

The meeting will focus on ideas and plans that have been produced and begin assigning committee task initiatives.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence of Youngstown will host the conference April 30 at Covelli Centre downtown.

My Brother’s Keeper is a program initiated through the Obama Foundation to expand opportunities for boys and young men of color.

Contact the CIRV office at 330-742-8778 if you are interested in volunteering.

No injuries in fire

GIRARD

A Girard patrolman noticed smoke coming from a two-story duplex in the 100 block of South Smith Street shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, knocked on the door to alert occupants and reported the possible blaze to the fire department.

Both the bottom and the top sections of the duplex were occupied, and the occupants, including two adults and three small children on the top floor where the fire started, escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire, which did a lot of damage to the structure, is under investigation.

There was also water damage throughout, particularly in the basement.

A Girard fireman said it was a total loss.

The fire rekindled multiple times throughout the night.

Man injured in wreck

HOWLAND

A Youngstown man was in critical condition Sunday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash about 12:05 p.m. on state Route 46 at Mall Boulevard in Howland Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post reported that Michael L. Dechert, 58, of Youngstown, was northbound on Route 46 when he turned west towards Mall Boulevard into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Gerald A. Wright, 54, of Orwell. Wright was not seriously injured.

The Howland Township Police Department, Howland Township EMS, Howland Township Fire Department and the Niles Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash, which is under investigation by the OSHP.

Woman collapses

BOARDMAN

A woman collapsed about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the end of the annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Boardman Fire Department personnel provided CPR to the patient, whom officials said was unresponsive and not breathing, until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

Agenda Tuesday

Craig Beach village, regular council meeting, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson.

Milton Township, regular monthly meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, regular meeting, 9 a.m., 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

Weathersfield Township board of trustees, budget hearing to amend the 2019 revenue and appropriation budget, 6:45 p.m., administration building, 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge.

Western Reserve Port Authority, aviation meeting, noon, Youngstown Warren Regional Airport, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE, Vienna.

Youngstown City Schools, regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m., community room, Rayen High School, 20 W. Wood St.

