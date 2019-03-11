New Mahoning County Court judge sworn in today

YOUNGSTOWN — JP Morgan was sworn in this afternoon as Mahoning County's newest area court judge, replacing Judge David D'Apolito, who was elected to the 7th District Court of Appeals last year. The ceremony was in the county's common pleas court.

"I understand the responsibility and trust I have been given by receiving this appointment," Judge Morgan said after taking the oath, with his wife Ronnie at his side. Judge Anthony Donofrio administered the oath.

Judge Morgan added that responsibility has "weighed heavily" on him in the week after receiving the appointment from Gov. Mike DeWine after a personal visit at the governor's home.

Morgan's longtime friend Brad Walker told those gathered for the ceremony in the county courthouse rotunda Morgan's appointment was the fulfillment of a "boyhood dream."

