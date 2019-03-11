Man pleads guilty to October 2018 stabbing death

WARREN — Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, of Campbell pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault and was sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Oct. 13 stabbing death of Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, of Campbell and stabbing of Anderson's ex-girlfriend.

Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court sentenced Anderson, saying the reduction from murder to involuntary manslaughter was approved by Tsarnas' family, many of whom were in court for the hearing.

Anderson killed Tsarnas and injured Melissa R. Stroud, 19, at a home on Warren Avenue in Niles that Anderson and Stroud had shared before their breakup.

Tsarnas was helping Stroud move when the confrontation took place.