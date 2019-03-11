Mahoning Solid Waste committee meeting is Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.
