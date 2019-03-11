Mahoning Solid Waste committee meeting is Tuesday


March 11, 2019 at 12:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District policy committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000