Kyrsten’s Kloset fundraiser will be March 23-24

Staff report

HUBBARD

The annual Kyrsten’s Kloset fundraiser will be hosted from noon to 4 p.m. March 23-24 at 110 Orchard Ave.

The event is hosted by the Kyrsten Elizabeth Studer Foundation and provides anyone who needs a prom or formal dress with a free dress and accessories – as long as they sign a promise not to drink or drive.

Monetary donations can also be made.

Kyrsten Studer was killed by an impaired driver in 2003 when she was 16. She would have turned 31 this year.

In her memory, her family hosts this event, which has grown throughout the years, to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Last year, there were 1,500 dresses to choose from at the fundraiser.

People who don’t need dresses can also support the foundation by participating in an auction or 50/50 raffle at the event. The foundation uses the funds to help children and family in need.

Recently, Kyrsten’s sister, Sarah Studer, heard that Jessalyn Hartsfield, a teenager with primordial dwarfism who was featured in The Vindicator, was having a Sweet 16 party. Studer reached out to Hartsfield’s mother and donated free dresses for Jessalyn’s friends.

“When I heard of the story, I felt compelled to help,” Sarah Studer said. “Kyrsten was around the same age as Jessalyn when she passed and was also a cheerleader. I felt a connection and felt as if it were something Kyrsten would have wanted us to do.”

For information or to inquire about volunteering at the two-day event, contact Sarah Studer at 330-261-5947.