JP Morgan sworn in as newest county judge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

JP Morgan was sworn in Monday afternoon as Mahoning County’s newest area court judge, replacing Judge David D’Apolito, who was elected to the 7th District Court of Appeals last year.

“I understand the responsibility and trust I have been given by receiving this appointment,” Judge Morgan said after taking the oath in the county courthouse rotunda, with his wife Ronnie at his side. Judge Anthony Donofrio administered the oath.

Judge Morgan added that responsibility has “weighed heavily” on him in the week after receiving the appointment from Gov. Mike DeWine after a personal visit at the governor’s home.

“I promise you, the people of Mahoning County, I’ll always act in a manner that is worthy of the position of judge,” he said.

Morgan’s longtime friend Brad Walker told those gathered for the ceremony in the county courthouse rotunda that Morgan’s appointment is the fulfillment of a “boyhood dream.”

Walker said he and others close to Morgan banded together for Morgan’s ultimately unsuccessful 2018 campaign — in which he lost to new Judge Molly Johnson by about 5,000 votes — and learned much about his character.

“As we’re about to walk our route for the [Canfield Fairgrounds] parade, he said: ‘What exactly am I supposed to do?’” Walker told the crowd, to laughter. “After the first few awkward steps in the parade it did come to him. ... He was completely in his element. Completely comfortable in his own skin.”

Atty. Anne Frederick Crawford, under whom Morgan interned at the Degenova and Yarwood Youngstown firm, said she was first saddened to hear he was seeking the judgeship — “he’s a good attorney.”

“Today is bittersweet for me. An excellent practice lawyer will be reducing his practice to serve as a judge,” she said.

“He said, ‘I don’t necessarily intend to work less, I just want to serve in a different capacity’” Crawford said. “I can make a difference on the bench.”