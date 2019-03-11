COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Walter E. Scott III, 68, of Warren, and Carol J. Scott, 69, of same.

Melony J. Shafer, 48, of Southington, and Randall S. Alt, 53, of same.

Brittney K. Zemko, 30, of Warren, and Christopher W. Ward, 27, of same.

Tawnie A. Reiter, 35, of Warren, and Martin E. Mounts, 36, of same.

River G. Travis, 24, of Kinsman, and Cheng Jiang, 26, of Kent.

Richard M. Gatrell, 52, of Warren, and Lorraine J. Cochran, 56, of same.

Melina L. Kline, 22, of Girard, and Daniel A. Walter III, 27, of same.

Stacy L. Doepker, 34, of Brookfield, and John S. Driscoll, 41, of same.

Jason R. Kook, 38, of Warren, and Teri M. Paolone, 42, of same.

Edwin F. Moore Sr., 75, of Hubbard, and Patricia A. Kennedy, 64, of same.

Brooke A. Lambert, 27, of Newton Falls, and Robert L. Perry Jr., 27, of same.

Dawn R. Tolly, 47, of Kinsman, and Gabriel T. Miller, 46, of same.

Peter D. Serbin, 31, of Niles, and Tessa S. Neville, 36, of same.

Daniele M. Fatherly, 24, of Warren, and Zachary L. Copley, 21, of same.

Connor W. Griffin, 25, of Warren, and Lacey J. Burns, 24, of same.

Kelly M. Ringer, 34, of Atwater, and Rodney J. Summerfield, 51, of Girard.

Patrick A. Payne Jr., 28, of Warren, and Abigail C. Smith, 25, of same.

Dissolutions granted

Andria Simmons and Robert Simmons.

Tenna Fletcher Campbell and Andre Campbell.

Fred A. Peterson and Sarah R. Peterson.

Divorces granted

Crystal D. Stano v. Ronald Stano.

Victor L. Nolen Sr. v. Kelly Nolen.

Jessica Evans v. Jonathan Evans.

Darlene Hannah Smith v. Kevin L. Smith.

Chelsea J. Boor v. Benjamin G. Boor.

Travis Jackson v. Kelicia Jackson.

Jericah McKinnon v. David McKinnon.

Danielle Stevens v. Anthony Stevens Sr.

Theodore Jakubowski v. Ronda Brooks.

David Vrabel v. Cheryl Vrabel.

Kenneth Alexander v. Connie Alexander.

Kelly L. Koziel v. Stanley J. Koziel Jr.

Colleen M. Ives v. Richard W. Ives III.

LEGAL SEPARATIONS GRANTED

Allen L. Ryan v. Carrie E. Ryan.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Maxine I. Ott et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph M. Capan Jr., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. CC REO Group LLC, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lori Rogers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sonja L. Lester et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ta’Waun A. Ceasar et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robin D. Rucker et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Shelby S. Adkins et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Christina Delle Curti et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Joseph D. Lyles et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Donald R. Young et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Julianne Horvath et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Amanda Harvey et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christina L. Felicetty et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Darlene J. Halverson et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michelle L. Ripple et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. 5106 Enterprises et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frederick R. Knepper Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. George M. Sly et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. James Mooney, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberlie Sly, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. James Sansone, other civil.

Two Brothers Auto LLC v. Paul J. Leonard, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jaspar Efaw, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Bernice L. Reynolds, other civil.

Samuel M. Peterson et al v. Allegheny Health Network, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Nicholas Freeman, other civil.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Jerrold Makis, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Christophe Brady, other civil.

Credit Union One v. Craig McDivitt, other civil.

Janette Darnall v. Psycare Inc. et al, other civil.

Lhags Inc. v. Baja California Railroad Inc., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Curtis Winland, other civil.

Jacob Santone Sarnosky v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

TD Bank USA NA v. Lori A. Holland Tancos, other civil.

Samuel M. Peterson et al v. Steward Health Care System LLC et al, other civil.

Airgas USA LLC v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., other civil.

Hubner Seed Co. v. Paul Kepner, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ana C. Clapp, other civil.

Second Round Sub LLC v. Mickey Whitacre, other civil.

Keith Milliron v. Christopher Lamonge et al, other torts.

BTS Transport LLC v. Commercial Truck & Trailer Inc. et al, other torts.

James Caparanis v. John Dowdell, other torts.

Robert Miketa v. Charles Miles, other torts.

Stacy L. Michael v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Gary Pugh v. Stephanie McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Gayle J. Anderson v. Stephanie McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Stephanie L. Lockovich v. Stephanie McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Anderson Town & Country Appliance, money.

Department of Taxation v. Niles Mirror & Glass Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Barbutes Custom Homes Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Manuel S. Berrios, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sharon George D.O. Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Moonraker Express LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Forever Two Wheelz LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Wheelers Bottles Gas Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Andrew Goist, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mark T. Gwilt et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. H & H Contracting Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Lori Harding, money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Homes Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Fitness International LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Roger Motor Corp., money.

Department of Taxation v. Zachery C. Pennock, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Lawson Petroleum Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Gary J. Schimpf Sr. et al, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Drake Manufacturing Services Co. LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Treasure Island Skill Games Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. George L. Taylor, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kenneth A. Williams et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Craig Williams, money.

Department of Taxation v. Linda L. Younkins, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Lee Hartman v. Corey J. Ward, complaint.

Orange Capital Funding LLC v. Paul Pope et al, foreclosure.

Lauren R. Martauz v. David C. Guzzy et al, complaint.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elaine Harris et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carlos Williams et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Bruce Hughes et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Joyce L. Calabrette, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. John M. Stanton, other civil.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Raymond A. Nagle et al, foreclosure.

DOCKET

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Speeds Auto Repair Inc., order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Donna Manning et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Gregory S. Marthe v. Jack Peterson et al, decision of magistrate.

Kymieca L. McGeorge v. Rose M. Modarelli, dismissed.

Pete Egley et al v. Richard Livesay et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. Animal Charity of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Donald Lewis v. Addiction Outreach Clinic LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Naffah Development LLC v. Apple Springs Restaurant Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Midfirst Bank v. Derek Egli et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Dawn M. Barricella et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae A Corp. v. Abraham J. Hammond et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Tammy Rogenski et al, order of magistrate.

Lynn Dean Craft v. Estate of Robert Stith et al, order of magistrate.

Derek Cox v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Hochendoner et al v. Chris Obradovich, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Phyllis A. Frew et al, foreclosure.

Joan Arnott v. Sunrise of Poland et al, order of magistrate.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Kenneth W. McDowell v. Aramark Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Raul A. Torres Rosa et al, dismissed.

Robert Vaughn et al v. Michael S. Brown, order of magistrate.