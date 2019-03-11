Chaplains provide support for Liberty police

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

The Liberty Police Department recently established a chaplain program to provide support for police officers and the community.

Police Chief Toby Meloro appointed Pastor Mike Constantino from the New Life Christian Fellowship Church, and the Rev. Kenneth Kelley from the United Methodist Church as volunteer police chaplains. His daughter Tina Meloro will provide social work assistance.

“We want to provide a safe place for people to be comforted and encouraged, to be helped and cared about,” Pastor Constantino said.

The chaplains can provide spiritual guidance, but are also available to provide counseling and comfort in times of crisis.

Chaplain duties include providing comfort at a traumatic scene, following up with crisis victims, counseling families through stressful situations, visiting sick or injured department employees, conducting invocations at department functions and providing confidential counseling to police personnel.

“It’s not about being religious, it’s about building relationships,” Meloro said. “They are there to support you.”

He said the program will be helpful for when a resident wants to talk to someone about a problem but doesn’t feel comfortable talking to an officer, or when an officer wants to confide in someone besides a superior.

“We want to be available when people have problems, just like I am for people in the church, and now the family grows bigger with the community, which is what the church is called to do anyway,” Pastor Constantino said.

The chaplains are on call. People can request a chaplain at the police department or a chaplain can be requested to visit a resident’s home.

Chaplains will occasionally ride with officers as they patrol the township.

Donations for training and materials for chaplains can be sent to Liberty Township Police Department at 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road.