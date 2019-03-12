Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.
The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts today. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing "The Bennetts."
Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.
The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.
Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9 at his mother's office party. He called their marriage "destiny."
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.