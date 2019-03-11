Births


March 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Olivia Foster, East Liverpool, girl, March 9.

Tina Ulchinsky and Benny Sims, Wellsville, girl, March 9.

Brianna and Phoenix Huff, Empire, Ohio, March 9.

Alicia Broll, Youngstown, girl, March 9.

