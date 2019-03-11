Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon, to $2.50

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 6 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.50.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump is 9 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The price per gallon in Ohio is $2.46. In the Youngstown/Warren area the average price is $2.39, according to AAA.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.39 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.13 in St. Louis, Mo.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.05.

Jaguar attacks woman trying to take photo at Arizona zoo

PHOENIX

Authorities say a jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo Saturday at a wildlife park west of Phoenix.

Wildlife World Zoo authorities said emergency responders took the woman to a hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials say the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and won’t be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

The woman’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately available.

Widow of miner settles lawsuit over fatal explosion

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The widow of a West Virginia coal miner who was among 29 men killed in the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion has settled a lawsuit against the federal government for $550,000.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Carolyn Diana Davis recently settled the lawsuit that accused the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration of ignoring warning signs at the mine owned at the time by Massey Energy.

The federal lawsuit filed last year on behalf of Davis’ husband, Charles Timothy Davis, says MSHA didn’t “exercise reasonable care” and failed to inspect or report multiple safety violations.

Four investigations found worn and broken cutting equipment created a spark that ignited accumulations of coal dust and methane gas. Broken and clogged water sprayers then allowed what should have been a minor flare-up to become an inferno.

Trump would be ‘disappointed’ at Kim test, Bolton says

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida

The top national-security adviser says President Donald Trump would be “pretty disappointed” if North Korea were to launch a new rocket or missile test, as some experts believe he could be preparing to do.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” John Bolton would not confirm reports based on commercial satellite imagery that North Korea is making moves, saying he’d rather not go into specifics.

But he says the U.S. government is watching North Korea “constantly.”

He also says Trump would “be pretty disappointed if Kim Jong Un went ahead and did something like that” after he vowed not to at a summit in Vietnam.

The new activity was detected at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site.

