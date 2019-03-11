Woman collapses at St. Patrick's parade
BOARDMAN
A woman collapsed about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the end of the annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Boardman Fire Department personnel provided CPR to the patient, whom officials said was unresponsive and not breathing, until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
