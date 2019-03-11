West Virginia city manager accused of drunken driving
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a city official charged with drunken driving after an accident had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
News outlets report Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. Herron's blood-alcohol level registered 0.305 percent. The legal limit in West Virginia is 0.08 percent.
Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott says in a statement no one was seriously injured in Saturday night's accident. Elliott says because a city official was involved, Wheeling police called the Ohio County Sheriff's office to investigate.
Elliott says he plans to schedule a meeting of Wheeling's City Council this week to discuss the arrest.
