Scrabble fundraiser participants spell success for Protestant Family Service

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

During a recent Scrabble game, Nancy Valentine was able to spell “riot,” “mend” and a host of other common words on the board, but when it comes to her parents’ volunteer efforts for a well-established local social-services agency, you could say that she feels quite p-r-o-u-d.

“I know it does good,” the Greenford woman said about the Protestant Family Service agency. “My parents are always helping the underdog, those less fortunate.”

Valentine also wasn’t shy about spelling out her praise for her parents, Ray and Kay Hurd, regarding the work they’ve done on behalf of PFS, which also hosted a Scrabble tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Ave., on the West Side.

She was among about 25 players who took part in the eighth annual gathering, which also was the first of eight fundraising events that will take place this year to celebrate the nonprofit agency’s 75th anniversary.

Participants in groups of three played two 45- to 50-minute rounds on a rotational basis. Those who made it to the third round competed for a variety of prizes.

Valentine’s mother just retired from having been the agency’s volunteer coordinator, and her father continues to make weekly trips to a food bank for PFS. Her parents have spent about 30 years with the agency, Valentine said, adding that they attend Mount Olivet United Church of Christ in North Lima, which supports the agency.

An organization called Church Women United started PFS in 1944 to serve Mahoning Valley residents in need of emergency food, daily-living supplies and personal-hygiene items. Today, the agency largely helps those who need emergency assistance with food and paying their utility bills, noted Jackie Burley, executive director.

“It’s a wonderful experience, helping people. The needs continue to grow, but we do the best we can,” Burley said, adding that PFS has partnerships with agencies such as Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Help Network of Northeast Ohio Inc., Catholic Charities Regional Agency and Salvation Army.

A primary goal of the Scrabble tournament was to raise at least $1,000, mainly to assist clients and for agency operations, Burley continued. PFS’ donations come from churches, businesses, organizations, individuals, grants and other means, but it receives no government funding.

Judy Wilson, a PFS caseworker, said she anticipates the need for its services to increase, especially after the idling of the General Motors Assembly Complex in Lordstown on Friday.

The result could be a $3 billion hit to the Valley’s economy, according to a Cleveland State University study that also estimates 1,256 jobs will be lost in the community in addition to the 1,607 plant jobs lost with the closing.

Wilson, who has worked for the agency off and on since 2010, noted that PFS sometimes helps clients defray the cost of medications and prepares bags of food for those who are eligible. PFS does not help clients pay their rent, however, she added.

“Not only do I assist with utilities and meds, but sometimes they need prayer and encouragement,” Wilson continued.

The Protestant Family Service agency’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Clients are required to make an appointment by calling 330-746-4600.

The next 75th anniversary fundraiser, “Brunch of Blessings,” will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at the Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St., downtown. Judge Carla Baldwin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court will be the speaker.

Tickets are $20, with a limit of 80 reservations. They can be obtained by calling PFS.