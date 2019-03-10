Sandy Springs brings best of craft beer to Minerva

By Jim Cyphert,

Mahoning Valley Flight Crew

Andy and Amanda Conrad knew exactly what they wanted when forming Sandy Springs Brewing Co., their independent craft brewery in Minerva.

The Conrads began home brewing while in physical therapy school. While spending time as contract physical therapists out West, they were introduced to the concept of and visited several craft breweries.

The couple traveled to Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Utah. They were exposed to great brewing ideas and saw unique brewery environments.

“We talked with professional brewers and brewery owners,” Andy said. “We volunteered at a larger commercial craft brewery, Santa Fe Brewing Co., to learn about the commercial side of things. Then, we began developing our business plan.”

Their passion for craft beer was something they couldn’t ignore.

“We learned a lot and saw how craft breweries transform communities,” Amanda said. “We were inspired to open a brewery in our hometown.”

Sandy Springs opened in 2017. The first brewery in Minerva is in the building that previously housed the town’s first gas station, at the corner of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 183.

The original plan was to open the brewery in the family barn about 6 miles outside of town. But that structure got struck by lightning and burned.

Contractor Ross Blair was able to incorporate elements from the barn, including beams, tin and pulleys, into the rustic interior of the brewery.

One idea from the Conrads’ travels was creating a place for visitors to spend the night.

Space in an adjacent building was renovated to serve as an inn, also known as the “Brewers Quarters.” Many original characteristics were preserved, but a modern touch was added.

The “Brewers Quarters” opened Feb. 9. A night’s stay can be secured through Airbnb.

“People looking for a cool brewery to visit also look for a place to stay,” Amanda said.

On to the beer.

Andy serves as head brewer. Sandy Springs offers an excellent selection – from a cream ale to IPAs to a Russian Imperial stout.

“I was never interested in science until physical- therapy school,” Andy said. “This helped me prepare for the depth of microbiology, chemistry and physics required to brew beer. This totally changed my interest in the sciences.”

The Conrads set us up with flights and pints of our choosing. Here are our Sandy Springs selections:

Vitamin P (5.1% ABV)

Dave Shively: “It’s flu season in Northeast Ohio, which means you should take all your essential vitamins. After our trip to Sandy Springs, I’d strongly encourage you to add Vitamin P to your daily list of supplements. Vitamin P is the brewery’s Porter. This beer poured almost black, like used motor oil, and was perfectly balanced. Our visit came on a cold, wintry day in January, and this beer, with an ABV of 5.1 percent, was easy to enjoy more than just one of in an effort to ward off the influenza bug.”

Hometown Imperial Brown (8.5% ABV)

Roger Gillespie: “This American Brown Ale is deep brown in color with nutty, strong roasted malt and hints of caramel and chocolate. What’s not to like? While ordering this as part of my flight, Andy asked if I wanted it infused with chili peppers. Hello! This great Ale was delivered through an infuser loaded with dried chili peppers, and the transformation was remarkable. Refreshing and delicious, it finished with a perfect touch of heat. Very well done.”

The Minervator (8.1% ABV)

Jason Jugenheimer: “I like to ask regulars at breweries their favorite beer so I can see what styles they enjoy. When that regular happens to be Dave Conrad, Andy’s father, that’s the beer I want to drink. He was spot on, introducing me to dark, roasted and malty joy. This German “Double” Bock pours a dark molasses color with hints of toasted bread in its aroma. It’s got a smooth, rounded mouthfeel that leaves malty sweetness on your palate. The higher ABV is masked beautifully in this delicious concoction. Don’t take my word for it though ... take Dave’s and order one.”

Lost Gold (7.5% ABV)

Joe Sanfilippo: “Passion is the word I thought of when talking to Andy and Amanda. The husband and wife team bring so much to the area – from the food they serve to the beer they brew. Lost Gold is a Cream Ale like no other. This is Sandy Springs’ best seller, and for good reason. This clean, crisp ale pours with a light, golden body and very little hops aroma. For the new craft-beer enthusiast, it’s a perfect gateway beer to start your journey.”

Help Me HELGA (7.6% ABV)

Brian Long: “This Belgian Blonde Ale is an easy-drinking, medium-bodied beer with full flavor. HELGA has a very slight hop bitterness with a nice fruit note. Overall, I found HELGA to be a crushable, well-balanced beer. I could throw down a few pints very easily. However, don’t underestimate this beer. HELGA could easily mess you up. I suggest a flight of your own that includes HELGA, then choose your own pint.”

Black and Brewed (10.7% ABV)

Jim Cyphert: “If it seems like I always write reviews on IPAs and Stouts, well, I do tend to. These styles are right in my wheelhouse. After tasting Sandy Springs’ Russian Imperial Stout, I was left no choice but to review it. I included a few nontraditional styles in my flight. But I still gravitated toward Black and Brewed, which features dark roasted barley with chocolate and burnt malt flavors.”

Recommended Flight Pattern: Head to Sandy Springs for amazing beer. There’s no excuse not to since you can now stay in the “Brewers Quarters.”