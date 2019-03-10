POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Feb. 28

Assault: Officers received a complaint that a West Liberty Street man’s caretaker, of Sharpsville, Pa., had struck the victim, resulting in a bloody nose.

Criminal mischief: A Mackey Street woman saw that someone had tossed a case of bottled water into her backyard and knocked over her garbage cans.

March 1

Child endangerment: A charge was pending against a Hubbard woman, 35, after her father alleged she was under the influence of alcohol while with her 2-year-old son, and that he had to intervene to remove the youngster for the child’s safety.

March 2

Theft: An employee with Pine Lakes Golf Club, 6233 W. Liberty St., reviewed surveillance footage that reportedly showed a man and a woman stealing fuel from a vehicle. The woman broke a lock to the gas tank and the man poured the stolen fuel into a container, a report showed.

March 3

Harassment: A School Street woman said a 16-year-old girl sent her a text message that was derogatory and obscene in nature.

March 6

Breaking and entering/theft: A South Main Street woman told police someone stole from her detached garage a $1,200 dirt bike that her son was in the process of buying.

LIBERTY

March 1

Arrest: Authorities in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue picked up Christian A. Bonilla, 28, on a warrant.

Auto theft: A 2007 Chrysler Sebring was stolen in the 4300 block of Sampson Road.

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Derek L. Smith, 29, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

March 2

Harassment: A Liberty woman told officers a Canfield woman sent her unwanted online messages that she said were slanderous and derogatory.

March 3

Citation: Police responded to a complaint about a person not wanted at a Hadley Avenue apartment, where they cited Erik A. Simpson, 21, after alleging having found him with a bag of suspected marijuana.

Burglary: A man staying at a Belmont Avenue motel told authorities his room was broken into.

Burglary: Took place at a home in the 300 block of Mansell Drive via a window. Stolen were a Sony PlayStation game system and a metal lock box that contained money and income-tax documents.

Theft: A township woman told officers her former boyfriend came to her place of employment, where he reportedly removed a temporary tag from her vehicle.

March 4

Arrest: Antonio L. Roulette, 22, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Belmont Avenue after police discovered he was wanted on a warrant. Roulette also received two citations.

March 5

Burglary: A woman alleged another woman entered the accuser’s Roosevelt Drive residence without permission, then took a purse.

Possible theft: A woman reported her wallet lost or stolen after having accidentally left it at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road.

Theft: Someone stole items that were behind a business in the 100 block of Mansell Drive.

March 6

Arrest: Weathersfield Township police handed Rodney J. Smith, 23, to Liberty authorities. He was wanted on a warrant.

Theft: An elderly Tibbetts-Wick Road woman who opened a bank account last month discovered four unauthorized electronic money transfers had been made, via an online application, which resulted in a $62,036 loss. The Belmont Avenue bank began a fraud investigation, a police report stated.

GIRARD

March 2

Arrest: Theodore A. Thomas, 49, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, was taken into custody upon having been pulled over in the 300 block of South State Street. He was wanted on two warrants, one each from Vienna and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs: A suspicious vehicle in an alley in the 20 block of East Broadway Avenue caught officers’ attention before they charged Ronnell T. Roland of West Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, with trafficking in drugs. Roland, 24, had one bag each of suspected marijuana and crack cocaine, and Roland admitted he was there to sell the cocaine to another person, authorities alleged.

Theft: A Shannon Road man noticed $80 was missing from his car seat.

Summonses: Authorities were alerted to a possible fight at a U.S. Route 422 fast-food restaurant, where they charged Leslie Jordan, 38, of Warner Road, Hubbard, and Tyren L. Jethrow, 24, of Sampson Drive, Liberty, with disorderly conduct. In what apparently began as an argument related to refills from a soda machine in the business, Jordan shoved and slapped Jethrow, and Jethrow shoved Jordan into a wall, a report stated.

March 3

Drugs: A traffic stop on Trumbull Avenue resulted in marijuana-possession charges against Robert R. Milligan, 37, of Solar Drive Northwest, Warren, and Thomas M. Milligan III, 38, of East Prospect Street, Girard. Robert Milligan admitted having a bag with about 1 gram of suspected marijuana; also, Thomas Milligan had suspected marijuana inside a device commonly used to grind the drug, police alleged.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Stull Avenue man said a friend borrowed but failed to return his 2006 Chevrolet Aveo.

March 4

Arrest: Struthers police relinquished custody of Nicholas Clark, 23, to Girard authorities. Clark, of West Glenaven Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Recovered property: Officers responded to information about a possibly disabled vehicle near Interstate 80 and Route 422 before discovering the Ohio State Highway Patrol had listed the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe as abandoned.

March 5

Arrest: Police at a South State Street gas station picked up Douglas W. Hart of Abbey Street, Girard, who was wanted on a warrant. Hart, 42, also was charged with falsification when, authorities alleged, he provided his brother’s name.

Criminal damaging: A woman who returned to her Girard residence noticed a key had been used to do an estimated $1,000 in damage to her car’s finish, likely while she was at a Youngstown bar.

March 6

Arrest: Youngstown police handed Edward A. Dunlap, 49, to Girard authorities. Dunlap, of LaSalle Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Animal complaint: A woman suffered several deep cuts before reporting a dog had bitten and scratched her while she visited her brother-in-law at his Taylor Avenue residence. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Criminal mischief: The owner of a vacant home in the 400 block of North St. Clair Avenue saw that a rear window had been broken, resulting in a $200 repair estimate, and that a large rock was nearby.

Theft by deception: A security officer told authorities a man tried to steal a package containing three computers from the United Parcel Service Customer Center, 800 Trumbull Ave., while it was en route to a business in the 100 block of West Liberty Street. UPS contacted the business and learned that the man had not been authorized to pick up the package, a police report indicated.

Menacing: A 17-year-old girl told police that while at a school-bus stop in the 500 block of North State Street, a man in a white four-door Sedan pulled up and tried to entice her to accept a ride before driving away and frightening her.

Violation of a protection order: A woman alleged a family member against whom she has such an order brought a birthday card to the accuser’s place of employment at a North State Street restaurant.

March 7

Possible theft: A woman surmised that a package of curtains she had ordered that was to have been delivered to her Lawrence Avenue home may have been removed from the front porch.