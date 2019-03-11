Planning meeting for the My Brother’s Keeper conference

YOUNGSTOWN

The next planning meeting for the My Brother’s Keeper All Male Youth Conference will be at 5 p.m. March 18 at Ohio Valley Adult/Teen Challenge, 1319 Florence Ave.

Dinner will be served at the meeting.

The meeting will focus on ideas and plans that have been produced and begin assigning committee task initiatives.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence of Youngstown will host the conference April 30 at Covelli Centre downtown. My Brother’s Keeper is a program initiated through the Obama Foundation to expand opportunities for boys and young men of color.

Contact the CIRV office at 330-742-8778 if you are interested in volunteering.