OHIO State fair to replace ride chairs after safety warning

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The Ohio State Fair will replace chairs on an overhead ride its manufacturer sent a safety warning about months after similar corrosion problems caused a catastrophic and deadly failure on another ride in 2017.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the fair’s board wants to issue a $116,000 contract to replace all 95 chairs on the half-mile-long SkyGlider before the fair opens July 24.

The SkyGlider operated last summer despite a warning in December 2017 that canopies over the chairs were “starting to fall apart” and should be immediately repaired.

A fair spokeswoman says nothing was done last year because the company president died shortly after issuing the warning.

An 18-year-old man was killed and seven people hurt when the Fire Ball ride broke apart in July 2017.