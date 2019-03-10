OH WOW! offers math programs
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., is offering a special math program at noon each Saturday this month.
These special programs will take place in the InspireWorks Lab, and will encourage explorers to develop their math skills through hands-on programming.
The special programming begins Thursday, Pi Day, when participants will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday and the number pi with contests and hands-on activities.
Attendees can receive $3.14 admission if they bring a pre-packaged pie to donate to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.
The Saturday schedule is:
Saturday: MAKE! Magic Math, make your own math kit to thrill and amaze your friends.
March 23: Explore circuitry and robots.
March 30: A special program designed for the tiniest explorers. Learn about numbers in a cool and refreshing way. Join the WOW! Pals and make watermelon squish bags to demonstrate basic counting principles.
March 30: Cardboard weaving, join the WOW! Pals to design your own wall hanging. Bring plastic bags to weave using patterns and repetition.
For information, contact Cody Stoll, at 330-744-5914, or by email at education@ohwowkids.org.
The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology opened in downtown Youngstown on May 12, 2011. Since opening its doors, OH WOW! has served more than 435,831 explorers.
