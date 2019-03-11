No injuries in Girard fire

GIRARD

A Girard patrolman noticed smoke coming from a two-story duplex in the 100 block of S. Smith Street shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, knocked on the door to alert occupants and reported the possible blaze to the fire department.

Both the bottom and the top sections of the duplex were occupied, and the occupants, including two adults and three small children on the top floor where the fire started, escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire, which did a lot of damage to the structure, is under investigation. There was also water damage throughout, particularly in the basement. A Girard fireman said it was a total loss. The fire rekindled multiple times throughout the night.