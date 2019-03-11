Man injured in wreck

HOWLAND

A Youngstown man was in critical condition Sunday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash about 12:05 p.m. on state Route 46 at Mall Boulevard in Howland Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post reported that Michael L. Dechert, 58, of Youngstown, was northbound on Route 46 when he turned west towards Mall Boulevard into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Gerald A. Wright, 54, of Orwell. Wright was not seriously injured.

The Howland Township Police Department, Howland Township EMS, Howland Township Fire Department and the Niles Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash which is under investigation by the OSHP.