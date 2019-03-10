Love gardening? Liberty in Bloom needs you


March 10, 2019 at 8:00a.m.

LIBERTY

Liberty in Bloom is looking for volunteers.

The group manages 26 flower beds throughout the township.

Contact Jodi Stoyak at 330-509-8160 if you are interested.

