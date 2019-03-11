Kindergarten fair at Struthers

STRUTHERS

Struthers Elementary School, 520 Ninth St., will host its fourth “Roaring into Kindergarten Fair” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for incoming kindergartners and their parents.

This fair is designed to help new students with their transition into kindergarten. Students will be able to meet the principals, take a tour of kindergarten classrooms, have a story read to them, ride on the school bus and much more.

The event will also include typical kindergarten activities, as well as physical activities, and a raffle to win prizes donated by the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.