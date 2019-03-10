METRO DIGEST || Judges needed for YSU’s History Day

Judges needed for YSU’s History Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s History Day is recruiting judges for the Region 4 Ohio History Day competition April 6.

Ohio History Day is an academic competition for students in grades six to 12 that encourages student-driven historical research and requires students to present their findings.

The Region 4 competition will feature projects by students from Ashtabula, Geauga, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull counties that address the 2019 theme “Triumph & Tragedy in History.”

The competition is made possible through volunteer judges who spend the day encouraging young scholars, learning from future historians, and helping their communities.

All judges must arrive at YSU by 8 a.m. April 6 for orientation and remain until evaluation sheets have been completed by about 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

For information or to register as a judge, visit the Region 4 website at oh-rysurc.nhd.org or contact Brianna Treleven, Ohio History Day Region 4 AmeriCorps Coordinator, at bltreleven.americorps@gmail.com or 330-941-3459.

Series of talks in 5th Ward to begin

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th, and Community Police Officer Joe Burnich will host a series of neighborhood talks for 5th Ward residents.

McNally and Burnich will provide updates on things happening in the city and will answer questions. The first talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave. The second talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 9 in St. Christine Parish Hall, 3165 S. Schenley Ave. The last talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 16 at the Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane.

Due to limited space, the talks are open only to 5th Ward residents.