Job fair is April 2 at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2019 Mahoning Valley Spring Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. The event is open to all job seekers and is sponsored by The Vindicator, vindyjobs.com and Vallourec Star.

Reserve a booth by Friday by contacting Pam Bissell at vindyjobfair.com or at 330-747-1471, ext. 1321.

Career fair at Eastwood Mall

NILES

The public is invited to attend the Northeastern Ohio Job and Career Fair at the Eastwood Mall noon to 4 p.m. March 20. About 130 employers and/or higher educational institutions will offer services and employment opportunities to job seekers looking to advance their career skills and/or are looking for employment.

OhioMeansJobs centers in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are sponsoring this event, which will focus on dislocated worker, particularly those impacted by the closing of GM Lordstown and related ancillary businesses.