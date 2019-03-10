METRO DIGEST || Ice fishermen rescued at Mosquito

Ice fishermen rescued at Mosquito

CORTLAND

Two men ice fishing on Mosquito Lake without a boat or life jackets were rescued unharmed after a big chunk of the ice on which they were fishing broke loose about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, the fishermen were about 600 yards from shore and the wind was blowing the ice floe farther away from help while the lake water was making the ice weaker.

The men were rescued by a boat manned by first-responders.

WGH robotics win

WARREN

Warren G. Harding High School’s robotics team won the 2019 For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Midwest Regional on Saturday in Chicago at the competition known as Team Encouraging Learning In Technology and Engineers (E.L.I.T.E.) 48, qualifying the WGH team for the FIRST Championship in Detroit on April 24-27.

The WGH team had a record of 8-1, for a ranking of fifth among 53 teams worldwide. During alliance selections, when team members combine their strength with two other teams, WGH had a perfect record in the elimination rounds and won the final match – even though their robot blew a gearbox, with the help of their alliance partners, teams 111 (Wild Stang) of Illinois and (Riverside Robo Tigers) of Wisconsin, who pushed the WGH robot onto a scoring platform.

Liberty boom

LIBERTY

Township police and fire authorities were unable to find the source of a loud explosion at 8:20 p.m. Friday that a Trumbull County 911 Center caller said “knocked her out of her bed.” Another 911 caller speculated the boom might have been from a gas well in the area.

However, according to the 911 call log, authorities checked the gas well and other sections of the township and found nothing that could have caused or resulted from an explosion.

MYCAP buys van

YOUNGSTOWN

After two years of dreaming and fundraising, Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership has purchased a 20-seat van to be used primarily for senior programing. A ceremony is planned for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the MYCAP office, 1325 Fifth Ave. The Rev. Kenneth L. Simon, a board member, will officiate.

The purchase was made possible through a variety of funding, including miscellaneous donations from MYCAP employees, fundraising events and grants from Youngstown Foundation, $10,000; Area Agency on Aging, $5,000; Aimee & Lulu Seidel Foundation Donation, $3,500; Ohio Baptist Convention, $1,000; and Walmart, $1,000.

MYCAP senior programs consist of the Seniors Out For Action group, case-management activities, and also onsite activities at 17 locations throughout the Mahoning Valley.

State of the City

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will deliver his State of the City address, hosted by the City Club of the Mahoning Valley, March 28 at the Ford Family Recital Hall at DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.; the address will be at 5:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Volunteers needed

LIBERTY

Liberty in Bloom is looking for volunteers. The group manages 26 flower beds throughout the township. Contact Jodi Stoyak at 330-509-8160 if you are interested.