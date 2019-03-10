COURTS

Columbiana COUNTY

Docket

C&F Finance Co. v. Derick Dunn, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Mallory Burkett v. Paul Kern et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Salem Community Hospital v. Deborah Switalski et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Mark Newell, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Dissolutions Asked

Leeann Kelly, of 807 N. Market St., Lisbon, and James Kelly, of 40280 state Route 154, Lisbon.

Richelle Shetler, of 4265 Peace Valley Road, New Waterford, and Brian Shetler, of 48126 Hamilton Road, East Palestine.

Dissolutions granted

Jason Wallace and Amanda Wallace.

Divorces Asked

Michael Scarabino, of 505 Orchard Grove Ave., East Liverpool, v. Keela Walker, of 207 Ashe St., Hillsborough, S.C.

Stacy Moore, of 2004 Clark Ave., Wellsville, v. Fred Moore, of 18509 Fife Coal Road, Wellsville.

Darlene Kelly, of 26907 N. Shore Drive, Beloit, v. Theodore Kelly, of same.

Divorces granted

Peter Mochtyak v. Jami Mochtyak.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Dissolutions granted

David Banovich and Kimberly S. Banovich.

Pradeep Kaur and Labh Singh.

Amanda L. Richmond and Joshua T. Richmond.

Amber B. Fink and William T. Fink.

April G. Conrad and Noah L. Conrad.

Divorces granted

Nancy J. Prox v. Larry M. Prox.

Gary L. Patterson v. Cathy J. Patterson.

Derek R. Hefner v. Natalie A. Hefner.

Rebecca Chapin v. Justin Chapin.

Domestic cases dismissed

Carrie A. Smith and Steven M. Smith, dismissed.

Ionica T. Mija Dede v. Erdal Dede, dismissed.

Wesley Washington v. Marie Washington, dismissed.

Deadra D. Brown v. Stephen W. Brown Sr., dismissed.

Violet L. Kopiak v. Chad G. Decost, dismissed.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Walter S. Gibson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lew Walters et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elbert O’Neal et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph P. LaPolla et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Theresa M. Keyser et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Rebecca L. Gugliotti et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher J. Pace et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. William P. McMillen et al, foreclosure.

Michael J. Jurenovich D.O. v. Daniel A. Murray, default.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. John M. Baker et al, dismissed.

Debra Robinson v. Alyssa Christy et al, dismissed.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Leonard R. Hill et al, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. John Zell et al, dismissed.

State v. Lorenzo A. Carbone, sentenced.

State v. James A. Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Angela Coleman, sentenced.

State v. Kalen Seawood, sentenced (2).

State v. Martin E. Higinbotham, sentenced.

State v. Molder C. Belden, sentenced.

Antoinette M. Denunzio et al v. Alisha B. Cox et al, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David Mitchell, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mark Haack, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. WMC Management LLC et al, dismissed.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Arnaldo Castro Lozada, 29, of 435 Kenmore Ave., Youngstown, and Marangelys Ocasio Molina, 29, of same.

Larese K. Allen, 24, of 1524 Cedar Lane, Youngstown, and Tonya Marie Lake, 20 of same.

Eric M. Reeder, 43, of 468 W. Wilson St., Struthers, and Christina M. Kimble, 43, of same.

Tillman E. Douglas, 47, of 205 Beachwood Drive, Youngstown, and Yvette M. Rivera-Allinos, 44, of same.

Matthew Pluchino Gaeta, 47, of 68 Erskine Ave., Boardman, and Devon D. Gulliford, 39, of same.

Justin M. Clay, 24, of 19 John St., Struthers, and Sarah M. Morrison, 26, of same.

Jamie L. Hall, 31, of 61 Perry St., Struthers, and Sandra Ann Sonny Powell, 25, of same.

Charles N. Ramsey, 43, of 54 Regina Drive, Hubbard, and Kimberly J. Bartlett, 46, of 245 N. Main St., Austintown.

Nicholas S. Buonavolonta, 26, of 3307 Leffingwell Road, Canfield, and Jenna R. Corroto, 25, of 6643 Bristlewood Drive, Boardman.

Jared R. Witmer, 20, of 2084 Jackson River Road, Monterey, Va., and Jolene R. Vanpelt, 19, of 12889 South Ave., North Lima.

Zachary M. Bunea, 25, of 17512 Olive Ave., Lake Milton, and Brittany F. Thompson, 26, of same.

Kevin M. Jackson, II, 23, of 1448 Holland Ave., Youngstown, and Marquia A. Curry, 24, of same.

Crispin L. Crago, 58, of 4126 Lanterman Road, Austintown, and Ruth A. Bowden, 58, of same.

Donald A. Morgan, 51, of 53 E. Florida Ave., Youngstown, and Amanda S. Minnie, 32, of 305 Blossom Ave., Campbell.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Andrew M. Cubellis, of 528 E. Avondale Ave., Youngstown, and Maegan Butler Cubellis, of 9 Stambaugh Ave., Girard.

Douglas M. Pesa, of 148 Alburn Drive, Youngstown, and Rachel A. Pesa, of same.

DIVORCES ASKED

Fernando Rios v. Melissa Nakely, of 137 Milton Ave., Youngstown.

Amanda K. Davis, of 6723 Tanglewood Drive, Boardman, v. Brandon C. Davis, of 577 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, et al.

NEW COMPLAINTS

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Robert E. Johnston et al, foreclosure.

Mutual Bank v. Nicholas Columbo, complaint.

Forsythe Finance LLC v. Jerry Perry, complaint.

Forsythe Finance LLC v. Stephen Moyer, complaint.

Jeffrey Anglin et al v. Christina R. Hughes et al, other torts.

Chris Magnone v. Ford Motor Co., jury demand.

Patriot Land Co. LLC v. Jason A. Cheney et al, other civil.

John Saunders et al v. Mathew Sweely Jr., jury demand.

US Bank National Association v. John Doe et al, foreclosure.

Planet Home Lending LLC v. Arquailla K. Wright et al, foreclosure.