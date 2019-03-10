Butterfly workshop to take place at YSU

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University and its student organization, the Youngstown Environmental and Sustainability Society, will partner with the Ohio Lepidopterists, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Biological Survey to present the 22nd annual Butterfly Identification and Monitoring Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 23 at YSU’s Kilcawley Center. Registration and snacks will begin at 9:30.

Sessions will run concurrently so participants can focus on topics of primary interest.

Sessions will include identification training covering every butterfly likely to be seen in Ohio, plants that butterflies depend on, life cycles and gardening to attract butterflies. Other topics include highlights of the 2018 season, how to set up and monitor a transect, distinguishing moths from butterflies, how to preserve specimens, population trends and more.

There also will be kits to assist beginning monitors, handouts and time for networking.

Butterfly monitors follow Ohio’s butterfly populations, identifying long-term down trends before species are gone and observing changes due to global warming. Butterfly monitoring is valuable, as are bird surveys, and serve as a predictor for other invertebrate species.

Registration includes lunch, snacks and educational materials. The fee must be received by Saturday. Students are encouraged to attend at no charge but must preregister. To register, send a check for $15 payable to the Ohio Lepidopterists and mail to Jerry Wiedmann, 12764 Huntoon Road, Painesville, OH 44077. Include name, address, phone number, email address and a choice of turkey, beef, ham or veggie. Wiedmann also may be reached by calling 440-254-4230, 440-413-3778 or emailing wiedmannJL@gmail.com. Purchase orders also will be accepted, but credit cards cannot be accepted. Registration is $5 without lunch. Space is limited to 120 participants.