Scouts awards dinner to recognize volunteers, Eagle Scouts

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Whispering Pines District of Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America’next month will sponsor its annual district awards dinner.

The dinner is designed to recognize the organization’s 2018 volunteers and 27 scouts who in 2018 earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest award in Boy Scouts.

The theme of the event, set for April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., is “Stambaugh: Another 100,” in honor of the 100th year of Camp Stambaugh, located in Canfield.

The event also will celebrate the achievements of scout and scouting units in the Whispering Pines District; and recognize Cub Scout packs and Venturing crews.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call Whispering Pines District at the Great Trail Council Center in Akron at 330-773-0415 or visit https://scoutingevent.com/433-26116.

One of the highlights of the awards dinner will be the presentation of the District Award of Merit, the highest honor the Whispering Pines District can bestow upon volunteer adult scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council at the district level.

For more information, call Mike Kupec at 330-519-3988.

Whispering Pines District serves families in Mahoning County and Hubbard with 1,100 youth involved in 42 units supported by more than 600 adult volunteers.

Great Trail Council serves more than 13,000 Scouts in Summit, Portage, Medina, Mahoning, Trumbull and Wayne counties.