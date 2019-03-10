Agenda Monday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township, annual meeting with Trumbull County engineer, engineer’s office, 4 p.m., 650 N. River Road NW, Warren.

Brookfield Township, special meeting followed by executive session, 8:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Girard City Council, building and grounds committee caucus at 6 p.m., health and safety committee caucus at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.

Lakeview school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., PK-8 cafeteria, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Lordstown village, finance committee at 1 p.m., planning commission at 6:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lowellville Board of Education, finance committee meeting, 2 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Springfield Board of Education, records commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., board office, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.

Youngstown City Council, committee of the whole, 5 p.m., council caucus room, 6th floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

