YPD seizes 3 guns in two separate stops

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Two people arrested Thursday in separate traffic stops on the South Side on gun charges were arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $27,500 for Bernard Hasley, 29, of Benita Avenue, on charges of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Hasley was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Thursday behind a home in the 800 block of Compton Lane after an officer tried to pull him over for running a stop sign and making an illegal turn.

Reports said Hasley got out of the car he was driving, reached in his waistband and threw something on the ground. He refused to comply with police orders to stop, and officers had to use an electronic stun weapon to subdue him, reports said.

A police dog then did a search and found the gun, reports said.

Bond was set at $15,000 for Anietra Frost, 21, of Elm Street, after she was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after a car she was a passenger in was pulled over in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue for having a broken taillight.

Police searched the car after they found a heavy odor of marijuana while speaking to the driver, Daquan Lake, 19, of West Florida Avenue.

Reports said inside a bag belonging to Frost police found the pills along with a .380-caliber Ruger with an extended magazine and a loaded pink Glock 9 mm handgun.

Frost told police she bought the guns for protection. She does not have a concealed-carry permit, reports said.

Frost was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Officers issued Lake a citation for a traffic violation and released him.