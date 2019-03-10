Whispering Pines scouting dinner set for April

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Whispering Pines District of Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America’s annual district awards dinner to recognize the organization’s 2018 volunteers and 27 scouts who in 2018 earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest award in Boy Scouts.

The theme of the event, set for April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Ave., is “Stambaugh: Another 100,” in honor of the 100th year of Camp Stambaugh, located in Canfield.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Read Sunday's Vindicator or Vindy.com for more on the event.