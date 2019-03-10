Scrabble game marks 1st of 8 anniversary events for Protestant Family Services

YOUNGSTOWN

During a recent Scrabble game, Nancy Valentine was able to spell “riot,” “mend” and a host of other common words on the board, but when it comes to her parents’ volunteer efforts for a well-established local social-services agency, you could say that she feels quite p-r-o-u-d.

“I know it does good,” the Greenford woman said about the Protestant Family Service agency. “My parents are always helping the underdog, those less fortunate.”

Valentine also wasn’t shy about spelling out her praise for her parents, Ray and Kay Hurd, regarding the work they’ve done on behalf of PFS, which also hosted a Scrabble tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Ave., on the West Side.

She was among about 25 players who took part in the eighth annual gathering, which also was the first of eight fundraising events that will take place this year to celebrate the nonprofit agency’s 75th anniversary.

Participants in groups of three played two 45- to 50-minute rounds on a rotational basis. Those who made it to the third round competed for a variety of prizes.

