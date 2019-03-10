Saturday's prep basketball scores


By Vindy Staff | March 9, 2019 at 7:33p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division II

District final at Boardman High School

Poland 69, Chaney 57, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I

Regional Final

Region 2

Notre Dame Academy 40, Can. McKinley 38

Region 4

Mt. Notre Dame 70, Centerville 63

Division III

Regional Final

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa 39, Elyria Cath. 37

Region 11

Berlin Hiland 61, Wheelersburg 23

Division IV

Regional Final

Region 15

Shadyside 51, Newark Cath. 48

