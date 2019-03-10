Saturday's prep basketball scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division II
District final at Boardman High School
Poland 69, Chaney 57, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I
Regional Final
Region 2
Notre Dame Academy 40, Can. McKinley 38
Region 4
Mt. Notre Dame 70, Centerville 63
Division III
Regional Final
Region 9
Doylestown Chippewa 39, Elyria Cath. 37
Region 11
Berlin Hiland 61, Wheelersburg 23
Division IV
Regional Final
Region 15
Shadyside 51, Newark Cath. 48
