BUSINESS DIGEST || Family Dollar grand reopening

Reopening event

WARREN

Family Dollar Stores Inc. has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in the city.

There will be a celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday at the store, 378 Elm Road NE. The event will feature gift-basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment.

In addition, the first 50 customers next Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

Unemployment rate in Ohio rises

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from December to January.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in January compared with 4.6 percent in December. The rate stood at 4.5 percent in January 2018.

The national rate was 4 percent in January, up from 3.9 percent in December and down from 4.1 percent in January 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 20,300 jobs from December to January.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and financial activities. Manufacturing saw an increase of 1,600 jobs in January while the construction sector lost 900 jobs.

US wages rise even as hiring tumbles

WASHINGTON

The pace of hiring in the United States fell last month to its lowest point in nearly a year and a half, a surprise drop likely reflecting harsh weather and other temporary factors that led most economists to see the slowdown as a temporary blip.

Employers added just 20,000 jobs, down from a blockbuster 311,000 in January. Even with February’s anemic gain, job growth over the past three months has averaged a solid 186,000, enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.

And average hourly pay surged 3.4 percent from a year earlier — the sharpest year-over-year increase in a decade. The unemployment rate also dropped to 3.8 percent, near the lowest level in five decades, from 4 percent in January.

Reynolds accused of patent infringement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

An Ohio manufacturer of electronic cigarettes has accused the R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company of patent infringement.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Fuma sued the North Carolina-based subsidiary of Reynolds American in federal court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says Fuma and Reynolds entered into a confidentiality agreement in 2010 that allowed Reynolds to review Fuma’s e-cigarette designs as part of a potential investment or joint venture. Fuma says Reynolds then copied its design for use in Vuse products.

Fuma is requesting a permanent injunction against Vuse, as well as damages of an unspecified amount.

Staff/wire reports